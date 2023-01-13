Budget session in Parliament to start from Jan 31, will continue till April 6

The Budget Session of Parliament will start from January 31 and will continue till April 6, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Friday. The winter session was cut short last month amid multiple disruptions. "Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget & other items," the Union Minister wrote in a tweet. There will be a break, however, between February 14 and March 12.

"During the Budget Session, 2023 the recess will be from 14 February till 12 March to enable the department related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries/ Departments," he further added. During the winter session of Parliament, the opposition had alleged that they were not allowed to discuss the December 9 clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang. This had led to multiple disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Budget Session is set to be held as the world continues to grapple with the aftermath of the Ukraine war, which has hit prices of essentials globally. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have also warned of impending recession in 2023.

In India, moderation in food prices brought retail inflation to a 12-month low of 5.7 per cent in December, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) revealed on Thursday. The quarter ending December 2022 was the fourth consecutive quarter when CPI stayed above the 6 per cent-mark. The February Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the RBI remains an important event in the economic calendar, HT earlier reported. The next policy statement is due between February 6 and February 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON