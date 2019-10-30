e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Bull eats 40 grams of gold ornaments in Haryana’s Sirsa

Janakraj said that, “we bull is tied in an open space near our home and have been feeding it. We are hoping that we will get the gold from its dung, that is why we are feeding it.’

india Updated: Oct 30, 2019 16:02 IST
Asian News International
Sirsa
Bull ate about 40 grams of gold ornaments belonging to a woman residing in ward number six of Kalanawali.
Bull ate about 40 grams of gold ornaments belonging to a woman residing in ward number six of Kalanawali.(PTI Photo (Representative))
         

A bull ate about 40 grams of gold ornaments belonging to a woman residing in ward number six of Kalanawali area here.

Speaking to media, Janakraj said, “The incident took place on October 19 when my wife and daughter-in-law put their gold ornaments in a bowl in which they were cutting vegetables. The bowl got covered by leftover vegetables by mistake. After which it was thrown into the garbage. CCTV camera footage showed a bull eating the garbage in which the vegetables had been thrown.”

“We searched for the bull and called a veterinary doctor to catch the animal. After this, we have tied the bull in an open space near our home and have been feeding it. We are hoping that we will get the gold from its dung, that is why we are feeding it,” he said.

“We will leave the bull at a goshala if we do not get gold from its dung,” he added.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 16:02 IST

