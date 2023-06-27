Bulldozer action against rape-murder accused in UP's Fatehpur | VIDEO

The administration in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur demolished the house of a man accused of rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman. The demolition drive was carried out in the presence of police officials and the Sub Divisional Magistrate. The accused has been identified as Sikandar Khan. Fatehpur administration demolishes the house of a rape accused in the presence of police.(ANI)

Khan allegedly raped the woman and then killed her by crushing her head with a brick.

The woman was found lying in an under-construction house in Faridpur in the early morning on June 23. She was rushed to Kanpur Hallett Hospital and was undergoing treatment in its intensive care unit (ICU) but succumbed to the injuries.

The victim's family has alleged that Khan hid his identity to trap the woman and right-wing outfits have called it a case of so-called love jihad.

The accused is in police custody on charges of murder and rape.

