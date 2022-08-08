Bulldozer action 'pretence': Priyanka tweets pics of politician to flag BJP link

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday targeted the BJP amid controversy over an incident at a Noida society, which has now caught the national attention. While the Yogi Adityanath government took a tough stance on the politician involved by sending bulldozers to his house on Monday to raze illegal structures, Gandhi called it a "pretence". She also shared pictures of the politician with BJP leaders even as the party has distanced itself from him.

On Sunday night, Grand Omaxe Society in Sector 93 of Noida - not too far from Delhi - witnessed massive chaos when a group of men barged in and started asking for a woman’s address. The woman was allegedly abused by politician Shrikant Tyagi just days before and a video had gone viral. Tyagi’s supporters stormed into the complex and were accused of creating a massive ruckus.

Later, cops reached the site and detained some men. Tyagi - who had claimed he is a BJP member - remains missing. The Noida Police has announced a reward of ₹25,000 for information on him.

On Monday morning, bulldozers reached his house in the society to raze illegal structures, signaling the UP government’s tough action against him.

क्या इतने सालों से भाजपा सरकार को नहीं पता था कि नोएडा के भाजपा नेता का निर्माण अवैध है? बुलडोजर कार्रवाई दिखावटी है। इन सवालों के जवाब से सरकार बच रही है



एक महिला के साथ खुलेआम अभद्रता व 10-15 गुंडे भेजकर महिलाओं को धमकाने की हिम्मत उसे कौन दे रहा है? कौन है जो उसको बचाता रहा? pic.twitter.com/3tICtFylMw — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 8, 2022

After the party shared a video of BJP MP Mahesh Sharma - talking on phone - and saying: “We are ashamed that our government is here”, in reference to the the Noida incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a collage that shows Tyagi with top BJP leaders.

"Did the BJP government not know for so many years that the construction of the Noida BJP leader was illegal? The bulldozer action is just a pretence. The government is avoiding the answers to these questions. Who is giving this man the courage to threaten a women by sending 10-15 goons? Who is it protecting him?” Priyanka wrote in her tweet.

“Under whose protection did his hooliganism and illegal business flourish?” she further asked.

Tyagi's alleged abuse of the woman has also caught the NCW (National Commission for Women) attention and chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the UP Police on Sunday.

