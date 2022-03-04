Bullet hit my leg, chest: Delhi man recounts Ukraine horror, says ‘I want to live’

Delhi's Chhatarpur-resident Harjot Singh who is receiving treatment at a Kyiv hospital after being shot at in Ukraine while he was trying to reach Lviv has recounted the horror that he experienced on the streets of Ukraine. The first thing he did after regaining consciousness was to call his mother in Delhi. "Since I have got a new life, I want to start afresh. Want to spend time with my family,” the IT specialist who was in Ukraine for higher studies said. Harjot is constantly following up with the Embassy for his return, but nothing so far has materialised.

Speaking to news agency ANI from the hospital bed, Harjot said, “If I get some assurance from the government, I can cross the border on wheel-chair. What is the use of sending a chartered plane after my death?”

Recounting what unfolded on the fateful day, Singh said on February 27, he and two of his friends were on their way from Kyiv to Lviv, but could not board the train. Then they decided to book private cabs. “In normal time, a cab charges ₹3,000 to 4,000 for the distance but we were asked for 3,000 dollars. Finally, we managed a deal of 1000 dollars but we were made to return from one check post. We were told to travel the next day because of security reasons,” Singh said.

Following their return, Singh was caught in a bullet rain. “I saw a bullet being fired just on my left. The firing was from the top of a building. I laid down on the road, placing my hand on the chest. I felt a bullet hit my left knee, another hit my hand and then chest. Then I don’t remember anything,” Harjot Singh said.

“On March 2, I gained consciousness and doctors told me that I was lying on the street for 4-5 hours. They have taken out the bullet from my leg and chest. I am much better now. But I can’t walk,” he said.

Early on Friday, Union minister General VK Singh said he was aware of reports that a student was shot at while he was trying to leave Kyiv. "He was taken back into Kyiv and immediately taken to hospital. This is happening in the fighting," General (Retd) VK Singh told ANI at Poland's Rzeszow airport.

On Tuesday, a Karnataka student was killed in Kharkiv, when he was standing in a queue outside a grocery store.