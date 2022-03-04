Indian student reported to have been shot at in Ukraine, hospitalised: minister

An Indian student was reported to have been hospitalised after he was shot at in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, union minister General VK Singh said on Friday. "A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot (at) and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Kyiv, The Indian embassy had earlier clarified on priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, a bullet does not look at anyone's religion and nationality," the minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes days after an Indian student was killed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city where missile strikes have been reported. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar was a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University. The 21-year-old had stepped out of his apartment in the morning to buy provisions from a grocery store. He was standing in a queue when the Russian missile strikes reportedly targeted the area. His death had sparked fresh concerns about the safety of Indians in the war-hit country where Moscow began its onslaught last week.

About 18,000 Indians have returned to the country since last week, the government said on Thursday, adding that about 7,000 people are expected to return to safety in the next two days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Swati Bhasin A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul. ...view detail