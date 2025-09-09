Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
14 injured as state-run bus collides with parked tanker in Odisha's Cuttack

PTI |
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 01:44 pm IST

The bus was heading towards Cuttack city from Choudwar, while the tanker was parked on the left side of the road for tyre changing.

At least 14 people were injured after a state-run bus collided with a tanker parked on the roadside in Odisha's Cuttack district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident happened on NH-16 near Chhatilagada in the Tangi police station area, they said.

The bus was heading towards Cuttack city from Choudwar, while the tanker was parked on the left side of the road for tyre changing, they added.

Suddenly, the driver lost control of the bus and rammed into the tanker from behind. The front portion of the bus was severely damaged in the collision, police said.

Locals, police and fire services personnel rescued the injured and took them to the Tangi hospital.

Two injured persons were later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital as their condition was serious, police said.

