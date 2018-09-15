By releasing me, BJP is eyeing political gains, says Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar

After spending over 15 months in jail, Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar aka Ravan walked out a free man on Friday. Talking to S Raju, Chandrashekhar hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and hinted that his organisation might support the possible SP-BSP alliance in the Lok Sabha elections. Excerpts:

What do you think prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to announce your sudden release?

My case was to be heard in the Supreme Court on Friday. And their (state government’s) lawyer informed them two days ago that things may go against them in the court. If that were to happen, Dalits might have turned against the BJP. Therefore, they decided to release me. They want to gain political mileage out of my release and befool Dalits.

Will you contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls?

No. Bhim Army is a social organisation. I would prefer working for the welfare of the marginalised sections.

Your organisation supported the SP­BSP alliance in Kairana Lok Sabha by­election. Why?

Bhim Army emerged from Saharanpur and two of the assembly seats of Kairana

Will you forge an alliance with Mayawati?

She is my ‘bua’ (aunt). Our blood is the same as we both come from the same community. She has struggled a lot and I respect her. Yes, she is growing old and sometimes she appears to be in trouble due to her age. But she is still serving the people through politics.

Why are you against the BJP?

They killed 12 of our people... They kept me behind bars for 15 months and did not even allow my family and Bhim Army leaders to meet me. Our ideology speaks of ‘Bahujan Samaj’ while they talk about communalism. We can’t tolerate communalism at any cost.

Do you see the emergence of a new dalit movement?

Movements create leaders. We will try to empower those who have been exploited for years .

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 15:36 IST