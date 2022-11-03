Bypolls LIVE updates: Elections to be held in 7 seats across 6 states today

Voting for bypolls to seven assembly seats across six states will be held today. Many of these seats are a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and regional parties.

The bypolls will be held in these seats- Andheri East seat in Maharashtra, Munugode in Telangana, Gopalganj and Mokama in Bihar, Adampur in Haryana, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

The counting of votes for all these seats will be on Sunday (November 6).