Bypolls LIVE updates: Elections to be held in 7 seats across 6 states today

Updated on Nov 03, 2022 05:53 AM IST

The bypolls will be held in these seats- Andheri East seat in Maharashtra, Munugode in Telangana, Gopalganj and Mokama in Bihar, Adampur in Haryana, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Voting for bypolls to seven assembly seats across six states will be held today. Many of these seats are a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and regional parties. 

The counting of votes for all these seats will be on Sunday (November 6). 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 03, 2022 05:53 AM IST

    BJP seeking to retain Gola Gokarannath seat in UP

    The ruling BJP in UP is expected to retain the Gola Gokarannath assembly seat. The bypoll is a direct contest between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP). 

  • Nov 03, 2022 05:49 AM IST

    Andheri East bypoll: Rutuja Latke expected to comfortably win seat

    Rutuja Latke, the candidate of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, is expected to win the Andheri East bypoll after the BJP withdrew from the contest last month. Hindustan Times earlier reported that Latke is pitted against six candidates, including four independents, while the NCP and Congress have supported her candidature.

  • Nov 03, 2022 05:48 AM IST

    Bypolls to be held in seven assembly seats today

    The bypolls in seven states will be held in the following seats- Andheri East seat in Maharashtra, Munugode in Telangana, Gopalganj and Mokama in Bihar, Adampur in Haryana, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

