Bypolls LIVE updates: Elections to be held in 7 seats across 6 states today
The bypolls will be held in these seats- Andheri East seat in Maharashtra, Munugode in Telangana, Gopalganj and Mokama in Bihar, Adampur in Haryana, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.
Voting for bypolls to seven assembly seats across six states will be held today. Many of these seats are a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and regional parties.
The counting of votes for all these seats will be on Sunday (November 6).
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 03, 2022 05:53 AM IST
BJP seeking to retain Gola Gokarannath seat in UP
The ruling BJP in UP is expected to retain the Gola Gokarannath assembly seat. The bypoll is a direct contest between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP).
-
Nov 03, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Andheri East bypoll: Rutuja Latke expected to comfortably win seat
Rutuja Latke, the candidate of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, is expected to win the Andheri East bypoll after the BJP withdrew from the contest last month. Hindustan Times earlier reported that Latke is pitted against six candidates, including four independents, while the NCP and Congress have supported her candidature.
-
Nov 03, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Bypolls to be held in seven assembly seats today
