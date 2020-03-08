CAA stir meant to defame India, says RSS leader

india

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 04:52 IST

The Rashtriya Swayamevak Sangh (RSS) has lashed out at a section of foreign media for “creating misconceptions” about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, pointing out that Europe’s efforts to offer citizenship to persecuted Jews and Christians were not seen as anti-Muslim, whereas in India, the law is being touted as exclusionist.

“The anti-CAA protests were designed to show India in bad light during the visit (of US President Donald Trump). It was the handiwork of those organisations that have begun to feel the heat from government’s action against illegal money transactions that was being routed from abroad through some NGOs and the stern steps taken to curb terror activities,” he said.

He added that the view a section of foreign press has evolved about CAA being anti-Muslim is flawed and biased.

He cited the case of persecuted Jews and Christians from the former soviet union granted citizenship rights under the Lautenberg Amendment and later the Bahai’s under the Lautenberg-Specter Amendments.