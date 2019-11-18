Cab driver arrested for running over 4 puppies in Bhubaneswar

india

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:45 IST

The Odisha police on Monday arrested a driver of an Ola cab for running over four puppies in Bhubaneswar on Sunday after animal rights organisation Peoples For Animals lodged a complaint.

Police officials said cab driver Kanhu Charan Giri was arrested for allegedly running over the puppies in Shailashree Vihar area of Bhubaneswar on Sunday forenoon. “A security guard on duty tried to stop the car, but the accused driver sped away and fled,” said Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Anup Kumar Sahoo.

People For Animals, an organization working for the welfare of animals, later lodged a case under sections 279, 429 of IPC r/w 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act. Jiban Das of PFA who lodged the complaint said the act was also violation of section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act 1960.

In March 2016, the wife of a retired IAF officer in Bangalore was arrested after she banged 8 puppies to death. The woman later said she wanted to teach a lesson to the mother dog, who was living near a drain outside her house with the puppies.