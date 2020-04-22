Cabinet approves ₹15k-cr for Covid emergency fund

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:05 IST

New Delhi The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved on Wednesday investments to the tune of ₹15,000 crore for ‘India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package’ to mount an urgent response for containing the spread of the virus in the country.

The funds sanctioned will be utilised in three Phases. These interventions and initiatives would be implemented under the health ministry.

In the first phase, the health ministry with the support of all the other line ministries has already undertaken several activities. An amount of ₹7,774 Crore has been provisioned for immediate Covid-19 Emergency Response and rest for medium-term support (1-4 years) to be provided under mission mode approach, an official statement said.

The key objectives of the package include mounting emergency response to slow and limit Covid-19 in India through the development of diagnostics and Covid-dedicated treatment facilities, centralised procurement of essential medical equipment and drugs required for treatment of infected patients, strengthen and build resilient National and State health systems. These interventions and initiatives would be implemented under the overall umbrella of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the statement said.

The Cabinet also approved fixation of Nutrient Based Subsidy rates for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers for the year 2020-21. Expected expenditure for release of subsidy on P&K Fertilizers during 2020-21 will be Rs. 22,186.55 crore, the press information bureau said.

The Cabinet also approved extension of relaxation of mandatory requirement of Aadhaar seeding of data in respect of beneficiaries of the States of Assam and Meghalaya and UTs of J&K and Ladakh for one year from 1st April, 2020 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, it added.