e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cabinet approves ₹15k-cr for Covid emergency fund

Cabinet approves ₹15k-cr for Covid emergency fund

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved on Wednesday investments to the tune of ₹15,000 crore for ‘India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package’ to mount an urgent response for containing the spread of the virus in the country.

The funds sanctioned will be utilised in three Phases. These interventions and initiatives would be implemented under the health ministry.

In the first phase, the health ministry with the support of all the other line ministries has already undertaken several activities. An amount of ₹7,774 Crore has been provisioned for immediate Covid-19 Emergency Response and rest for medium-term support (1-4 years) to be provided under mission mode approach, an official statement said.

The key objectives of the package include mounting emergency response to slow and limit Covid-19 in India through the development of diagnostics and Covid-dedicated treatment facilities, centralised procurement of essential medical equipment and drugs required for treatment of infected patients, strengthen and build resilient National and State health systems. These interventions and initiatives would be implemented under the overall umbrella of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the statement said.

The Cabinet also approved fixation of Nutrient Based Subsidy rates for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers for the year 2020-21. Expected expenditure for release of subsidy on P&K Fertilizers during 2020-21 will be Rs. 22,186.55 crore, the press information bureau said.

The Cabinet also approved extension of relaxation of mandatory requirement of Aadhaar seeding of data in respect of beneficiaries of the States of Assam and Meghalaya and UTs of J&K and Ladakh for one year from 1st April, 2020 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, it added.

top news
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news