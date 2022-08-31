Cabinet approves disposal of pulses to states, UTs at discounted rates

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the disposal of pulses to states and Union territories (UT) at a discounted rate from the stock procured under the Price Support Scheme and Price Stabilisation Fund.

The committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also raised the procurement ceiling of Tur, Urad and Masur from 25% to 40%.

“Under this scheme, states/UTs are offered to lift 15 lakh MT of chana at a discount of ₹8 per kg over its issue price of the source state on ‘first come first serve’ basis. The states/UTs will utilise these pulses in their various welfare schemes such as mid-day meals, public distribution system, integrated child development programmes, etc.,” the committee said in a statement.

This will be a one-time dispensation for a period of 12 months or till the complete disposal of 15 lakh MT stock of pulses, whichever is earlier. The central government has earmarked ₹1,200 crore for the implementation of this scheme.

The scheme will also “encourage more farmers to grow such pulses by making higher investment and help them in fetching remunerative price for their produce”, the statement said.

The Centre claimed that there has been a growth in the production of pulses, especially in the past three years. Around 30.55 lakh MT of pulses are available with the government at present, and the production in the upcoming rabi season is also expected to be good, the statement said.

“This, coupled with increase in minimum support price for chana during 2022-23, will entail additional procurement under price support scheme,” it added.