Cabinet approves ₹1,800 cr to upgrade immigration, visa services for foreigners

New Delhi: The Union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved ₹1,800 crore for continuing the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration & Tracking (IVFRT) project beyond March 31, for another five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PMO/ANI Video Grab File) (HT_PRINT)

IVFRT, operational since 2010, assists immigration officers, interlinks all functions related to immigration, visa issuance and registration of foreigners in India.

The identity of travellers is authenticated at the Indian missions abroad, Immigration Check Posts (ICPs) and Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs), and information such as hotel form, student form, arrival/departure data is stored in the IVFRT database.

Notably, the immigration authorities were able to locate the recently arrested six Ukrainian nationals and an American citizen, Mathew Van Dyke, by tracing the Form-C mandatorily submitted by all foreigners to the FRROs (Foreigner Regional Registration Office) regarding their hotel stay.

According to a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday, “The core objective of the IVFRT is to modernise and upgrade immigration and visa services within a secure and integrated service delivery framework. It aims to facilitate legitimate travellers while strengthening national security.”

“The Union cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the continuation of the IVFRT scheme beyond March 31, for a period of five years from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031 with budget outlay of Rs1800 crore,” PIB said.

The scheme, PIB said, “seeks to expand and strengthen the scope and capacity of the existing IVFRT scheme not only by reimagining and revamping the existing structure, but also introducing the state-of-the-art technological solutions to enhance user experience without compromising the security architecture”.

“The modernization of the IVFRT project is essential to meet the evolving demands of global travel and address emerging national security challenges,” it added.

Asserting that after the recent enactment of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which streamlines visits of foreigners in India, PIB said “it has become imperative to strengthen and modernise the IVFRT system to effectively meet emerging requirements and future challenges in the domain of immigration control and foreigner management including illegal migration”.

“The continuation of the project is not just a technical upgrade, but a strategic transformation aligned with the vision of the government of India to promote international mobility through a world-class immigration and visa issuance system. The next phase would focus on three broad areas: (a) emerging technology innovations, (b) transformation of core infrastructure, and (c) technology and service optimisation,” it added.

The scheme, the PIB said, will modernise the immigration and visa ecosystem through adoption of emerging technologies, including mobile-based services and self-service kiosks for seamless and secure passenger movement.

“It will upgrade and expand core infrastructure across immigration posts, FRROs, and data centres to build a resilient and scalable system nationwide. Additionally, it will optimise technology and service delivery by introducing unified digital platforms, revamping core application architecture, and strengthening network and deployment frameworks for improved efficiency and user experience, which will facilitate legitimate travellers while strengthening national security,” PIB said.

The government further highlighted that the project will help maintain service continuity and induct innovative technological solutions to attract more foreign tourists in India in future.

“This will thus give a boost to the tourism, medical and business sectors. IVFRT has immense positive externalities that would boost international traffic, business, commerce, and tourism. This would pave the way for economic growth and would thus contribute towards employment opportunities,” it added.

IVFRT currently covers 117 immigration posts, 15 FRROs, and 854 Foreigners Registration Officers (FROs)/Superintendents of Police (SPs)/Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) across the country.

The PIB said the system has “led to significant improvements in service delivery and operational efficiency across immigration and visa functions”. “It has enabled a 100% contactless and faceless visa process with online appointment scheduling and payment facilities, leading to faster visa processing times with 91.24% of e-Visa applications having been cleared within 72 hours during the past five years. Average passenger clearance time at immigration posts has also been reduced to 2.5-3 minutes including biometrics, from the conventional 5-6 minutes,” PIB said.

“Huge economic benefits on account of ease of doing business, convenience and security assurance have been made possible by IVFRT System. Tourism, business, trade & commerce, service industry especially aviation and hospitality industry have been extensively benefitted by IVFRT system,” it added.