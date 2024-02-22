 Cabinet hikes sugarcane prices for 2024-25 by 8% | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Cabinet hikes sugarcane prices for 2024-25 by 8%

Cabinet hikes sugarcane prices for 2024-25 by 8%

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2024 08:06 AM IST

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a hike in prices for sugarcane

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a hike in prices for sugarcane, known as fair and remunerative price (FRP), payable by millers to cane growers for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The council of ministers cleared an FRP of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>340 per quintal of sugarcane for the sugar year beginning on October 1 2024. (ANI)
The council of ministers cleared an FRP of 340 per quintal of sugarcane for the sugar year beginning on October 1 2024. (ANI)

The council of ministers cleared an FRP of 340 per quintal of sugarcane for the sugar year beginning on October 1, 2024. Unlike in other crops, sugar is a tightly regulated commodity and millers have to statutorily pay the FRP to farmers for cane procured from them.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The new rate, about 8% higher than the FRP of the current financial year, will be applicable for a cane recovery rate of 10.25%. Recovery rate is the amount of sugar derived from crushing a given quantity of cane and varies geographically. “The Modi government has worked continuously for welfare of farmers. Over 99% of cane dues have been cleared by mills to farmers. In 2022-23, total dues of 1.14 lakh crore have been paid to farmers,” Union minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.

A premium of 3.32 per quintal will also be provided for every 0.1 percentage point increase above 10.25% recovery rate. This simply means additional payment for farmers who provide cane to mills with a more efficient recovery rate.

The council of ministers also cleared a modification of the National Livestock Mission to promote entrepreneurship in horse, donkey, mule and camel rearing with 50% capital subsidy up to 50 lakh. The scheme will now also fund entrepreneurs for fodder seed processing infrastructure, such as Processing and grading unit and fodder storage warehouses, with 50% capital subsidy up to 50 lakh to the private companies, start-ups and farmers’ societies. States will also be assisted for breed conservation of horse, donkey and camel.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal of the department of water resources for continuation of a central schemes called “Flood Management and Border Areas Programme” with a total outlay of 4,100 crore for a period of five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26, which coincides with the 15th Finance Commission period.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On