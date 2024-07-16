Calcutta HC bars Mamata Banerjee from making ‘defamatory’ remark against governor CV Ananda Bose

The Calcutta high court on Tuesday restrained West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from making any ‘defamatory or incorrect’ statement against governor CV Ananda Bose, PTI reported.



On June 28, Bose had filed a defamation case against the chief minister at the Calcutta high court, day after she said that women complained to her saying that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan.



On May 2, a contractual woman employee at the governor's house had accused Bose of molesting her, prompting the Kolkata Police to begin an investigation.



Commenting on the issue, Banerjee was quoted by PTI as claiming that women informed her “they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there.”



On Monday, the chief minister in the high court stood by her statement on the women being ‘afraid’ to visit the Raj Bhavan. There was an initial phase of bonhomie between West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose and chief minister Mamata Banerjee but it did not last for very long (PTI)

The governor, represented by his counsel, sought to restrain the CM, two newly elected MLAs and another Trinamool Congress from making further comments in connection with the alleged incident.

Banerjee’s lawyer submitted that she merely echoed the apprehensions of women over certain alleged activities in Raj Bhavan. The counsel said he was ready to state on affidavit the names of women who expressed such apprehensions.

According to Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his/her term in office.