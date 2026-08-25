Kolkata, The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the police not to take any coercive steps against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in three criminal cases against him till November 30, holding that custodial interrogation is not necessary. Calcutta HC grants protection to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee from arrest in 3 cases

The court directed the Diamond Harbour MP not to travel abroad without permission of the high court.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya clarified that the permission granted to Banerjee by the Supreme Court for going abroad for three weeks for medical reasons would not be curtailed by this order.

Holding that custodial interrogation of the TMC leader in connection with the three cases is not necessary, the court directed the police not to take any coercive steps against him till November 30.

Justice Bhattacharyya directed the police to file a progress report on the investigation in the three cases when the matter will be taken up for hearing again on November 23.

Banerjee was directed to cooperate with the investigation and comply with notices issued in connection with the three cases.

Justice Bhattacharyya directed that at least 48 hours prior notice be given to Banerjee for appearance before the investigators in the cases.

He directed that the police authorities concerned may move this court for variation or vacation of the order if Banerjee does not cooperate with the investigations.

The court also directed that Banerjee will not go abroad without permission from this court.

Banerjee's lawyer mentioned that the Supreme Court has on August 10 granted him permission to travel abroad for medical reasons.

The state's lawyer submitted that the apex court order granting permission to Banerjee to travel abroad applies only to the petition that was before it.

Banerjee's lawyer stated before the court that the MP has not gone abroad yet as he requires a doctor's appointment and also that his personal bank account and debit and credit cards were frozen by a private bank.

"The order passed today shall not in any way curtail the right of the petitioner to go abroad for treatment in terms of the order passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court on August 10, 2026, for treatment, subject to compliance of conditions mentioned in the said order," Justice Bhattacharyya clarified.

A prayer for stay of operation of this order by the additional advocate general was declined by the court.

The high court had on June 30 granted interim protection to Banerjee from coercive steps by the police in connection with three FIRs lodged against him at Bhowanipore, Bishnupur and Kalitala police stations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.