Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal

The bench was hearing a plea in which the petitioner Md. Abdul Gani Ansari had alleged that candidates who had obtained lower marks were given appointment as assistant teachers in schools by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission.
The Calcutta high court on Monday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the alleged illegal appointment of assistant teachers in West Bengal. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 07:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Calcutta high court on Monday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the alleged illegal appointment of assistant teachers in West Bengal.

Earlier the court had cancelled the appointment of six assistant teachers in Murshidabad district while noting that they had been illegally appointed following the illegal recommendation of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

On Monday, the single judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay handed over the probe to the CBI and directed that the investigation should be conducted under the supervision of the joint director of the central agency.

The CBI was also directed to submit a preliminary report by March 28.

Last week the court had observed that such illegally recruited candidates do not have any ‘legal right’ to work as assistant teachers. It directed that the salaries to the candidates be stopped immediately. The candidates were directed to return the salary they have received from the government.

