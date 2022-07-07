Calcutta HC orders probe into ‘irregularities’ in recruitment of technologists

The Calcutta high court has set up a retired judge-led three-member committee to probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of medical technologists and asked it to submit its report within four weeks.

A division bench of justices Harish Tandon and Shampa Dutt on Wednesday said prima facie there appears to be “glaring” nepotism, favouritism and abuse of the authority in favouring certain candidates. “...candidates, who were not deserving, have been favoured with the recommendation and appointment...to unearth the truth we feel that a committee must be constituted headed by a retired judge of this court to make a thorough investigation in the selection process including the allotment of marks and the manner in which the recommendation and appointments were made therein.”

The state health department issued an advertisement in 2018 for the recruitment of 725 technologists. The interviews took place in 2019.

Shukdeb Maiti, a master’s degree holder who moved the court against the recruitment, alleged he was allotted less marks compared to a candidate with a bachelor’s degree.

State Health Recruitment Board chairman Sudipta Roy said even though he was not the head of the organisation at the time of the recruitment, this is a continuous process. “I will surely cooperate with the committee in the investigation process.”

The high court has separately ordered a series of Central Bureau of Investigation probes into alleged scams including recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools.