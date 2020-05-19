e-paper
Cambridge IGCSE class 11 and 12 results out

india Updated: May 19, 2020 17:07 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Mumbai: Cambridge International announced the results of its March series examinations for IGCSE (Class 10) and International AS & A (Class 11 and 12) level qualifications. The examinations were held before the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak gripped the country and led to weeks-long lockdown restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Mumbai schools performed well in the examinations. The highest score recorded in IGCSE was 97.2%.

The March series is popular with Indian students, as it enables them to get their results in time to meet admission deadlines for local colleges.

Cambridge programmes are offered by over 500 schools in the country.

This year combined 52,190 entries were submitted for Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge International AS & A Level by 337 schools. Over 41,000 entries were for Cambridge IGCSE and more than 11,000 were for Cambridge International AS & A Level.

Those students, who had registered for the May series of examinations, would receive marks on the basis of their internal assessments as Cambridge has cancelled the tests because of the pandemic. “Students were given two options. Either they could choose to get a score on the basis of their internal evaluation or could opt for November series examinations,” said Dr. G Swaminathan, principal, SVKM JV Parekh International School.

Mahesh Srivastava, regional director, South Asia, Cambridge International, said: “These are unprecedented times. I feel these results will give hope and encourage students to plan for their future. We’re doing all we can to allow students to continue their education, despite the viral outbreak.”

Mathematics, First Language English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology were the most popular Cambridge IGCSE subjects in the March examination series this year. For Cambridge International AS & A Level, Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Economics emerged as the most popular subjects.

