‘Can create disharmony’: GRP opposes plea of constable who killed four on train

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday opposed the bail plea of dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, who is accused of killing four people — three of them Muslims—in a hate crime, saying that he appeared to harbour “ grudge against a particular community” and could create communal disharmony if released. In his bail plea filed last month, the accused, Chetansinh Chaudhary, said he has been suffering from “haunted illusions of the ghostly world” (HT)

On July 31, Chaudhary allegedly shot dead his superior, assistant sub-inspector Tika Ram Meena and three passengers, Abdul Kaderbhai Bhanpurwala, Abdul Kaderbhai Bhanpurwala and Asgar Abbas Shaikh on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express. In its 1203-page charge sheet, the GRP cited testimonies of 150 witnesses, including those passengers who saw Chaudhary pick out men because of their Muslim identity before shooting them dead.

In his bail plea filed last month, the accused said he has been suffering from “haunted illusions of the ghostly world” and doing some “weird act”. The police opposed the plea saying the offense was committed by him “with deliberate intention and it was premeditated”.

“The accused has a lot of anger/grudge against a particular religious community. If granted bail, he could commit similar offences again and create communal disharmony/tension among two communities,” the GRP said in its response while opposing the bail plea.

The police said that Chaudhary knew how to handle and shoot weapons, and could threaten the passengers who were present in the train on the night of the incident if he was granted bail.

“If such a person is granted bail, it could lead to loss of faith in the judicial system for both the victims’ families and society at large. There will be no fear of law among criminals,” the police said.