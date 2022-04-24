“Can do so much by joining forces,” says EU chief on her India visit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday said that India and the European Union have a lot in common and “can do so much together by joining forces” during her maiden visit to India. “I think there's a lot of untapped potential between the European Union and India, we have a lot in common. We can do so much together by joining forces for the benefit of our people, climate and planet,” the EU chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Von der Leyen will be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit. “We also have innovation in common. I've seen your goals to have 50 per cent energy from renewables in 2030. I'm deeply convinced that our world will take the right direction in cutting emissions,” she added.

Her statement comes as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said earlier this week that India is one of the six countries to have fulfilled most of the commitments made at the Paris Climate Summit in 2015 and remains committed to fulfilling its renewable energy targets.

“We share the idea that we really have to look into solar energy, wind energy, biomass, hydropower... geothermal. These are the ingredients for the success of the economy, betterment of people & of course protection of our climate,” the EU chief said as PM Modi inaugurated a 500 KW solar power plant in Jammu and Kashmir’s Palli.

Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to India comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its third month on Sunday. Before her visit, the EU had said that she will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss the Ukraine crisis with India with a clear message about the “need to stop this aggression now”.

While India has abstained from all Ukraine-related votes at the United Nations that condemned Russian aggression, while emphasising the importance of the UN charter, international law and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

India has also emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomacy on several occasions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON