Can hot water bath or drinking warm water prevent Covid-19? Govt answers

Busting the myth that hot water bath or drinking warm water can prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the government on Saturday gave clarification on it through mygovindia's Twitter handle.

The myth is that hot water bath or drinking warm water prevents Covid-19. The Centre stated the fact that it does not kill the virus nor does it cure the disease. It added that a temperature of 60-75 degrees is required in lab settings to kill the coronavirus.





The government has also suggested a five-step sample meal plan for those recovering from the disease. It has said that the plan will boost immunity and help people recover from post virus fatigue.

Recently, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked the myth that claimed that pouring two drops of lemon juice in the nose could completely kill Covid-19 in the body.

Bolo Indya, the ‘made in India’ live streaming platform has joined hands with the government’s citizen engagement platform MyGov India to launch a mass awareness drive for users living in tier 2, 3, and 4 cities of the nation. The partnership is aimed at aiding the Centre’s efforts in combating the coronavirus crisis through an awareness drive.

India on Saturday saw more than 4,000 deaths linked to Covid-19 in a single day for the first time. It recorded 4.01 lakh cases today, taking the active caseload to 37,23,446.