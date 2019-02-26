Can’t be neutral in war of right and wrong: Navjot Sidhu on IAF strike on Jaish camp



Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who faced a backlash over his remarks on the Pulwama terror attack, today hailed the air strikes by the Indian Air Force on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp across Line of control in Balakot early on Tuesday.

“In the war of right and wrong, you cannot be neutral. The war against terror outfits is spot on... Bravo Indian Air Force, Jai Hind,” tweeted the Punjab minister, who had sparked outrage over his comment on February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in south Kashmir’s Pulwama that killed 40 jawans.

“Nations cannot be held responsible for an act done of a few cowards...and terrorism has no ‘dharam, mazhab, zaat aur desh’ (religion, caste or country),” Sidhu had said.

Referring to the air strikes against Jaish, Sidhu in another tweet stressed that the antidote for snake bite is also poison.

लोहा लोहे को काटता है,

आग आग को काटती है,

सांप जब डंक मारता है, उसका एंटीडोट विष ही है,



आतंकियों का विनाश अनिवार्य है|



भारतीय वायु सेना की जय हो @IAF_MCC

जय हिन्द 🇮🇳 जय हिन्द की सेना 🇮🇳 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) February 26, 2019

He also posted a video of his February 18 statement. “Terrorists should be crushed and their punishment should act as a deterrent for generations to come,” Sidhu said in the video.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he had added, “But no religion teaches to harm the innocent children...we need to get those who sponsor terrorists extradited. A terror group has claimed responsibility. But who released them at Kandahar...”.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh also welcomed the air strikes saying he had favoured strong retaliatory action after Pulwama and the Congress would support any course of action decided by the central government. “They have killed 41, we should kill 82 of theirs,” he had said, adding, “If Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan could not arrest the JeM chief who was operating from Pak soil, then we will do it for him.”

Former CM Parkash Singh Badal also saluted the Indian Air Force fighter pilots for carrying out “brave and effective air strikes”. Badal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and IAF chief, Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, for “completely paralysing the enemy response”.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal also hailed the airstrikes and congratulated PM and Chief of the Air Staff.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 19:43 IST