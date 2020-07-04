e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Can’t issue 1-yr degrees: HRD to IIMs

Can’t issue 1-yr degrees: HRD to IIMs

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 00:01 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry has written to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), saying the prestigious business schools cannot offer one-year postgraduate management degrees as University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations do not allow such a practice, people familiar with the matter said. The advisory was issued after the Union law ministry gave its opinion on the matter, they added.

The IIM Act passed in 2017 for academic autonomy to the premier institutes also gave powers to the 20 IIMs to grant degrees. There has been a debate since then whether IIMs can offer one-year postgraduate degree courses. Some of the institutes feel they are empowered to do so.

An official said around six to seven IIMs, including the leading ones at Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, have started one-year degree programmes or are in the process of doing the same. Some have even issued degrees last year, the official added, requesting anonymity.

The director of one of the IIMs said they received a letter on Friday from the HRD ministry saying they cannot award one-year degrees. “...according to the international practice, a one-year-degree course can be only offered following a four-year bachelor’s degree. There are also some IIMs, which have planned one-year degree programmes for experienced professionals,” said the director on condition of anonymity.

A second official said IIMs have been given autonomy and degree-granting powers but they cannot define degrees. “The issuance of one-year degrees also creates a precedent. If IIMs can issue such degrees, then how can other institutions be stopped from doing the same, including some equally good ones. It is the UGC Act which defines degrees,” said the second official also on the condition of anonymity.

The director of another IIM, who asked not to be named, said the decisions taken regarding the one-year degree programmes were taken jointly. “There is a view that IIM Act gives the institutes degree-conferring powers. Of course, the institutes are not for diluting the quality of education. We will study the ministry’s letter and its implications.” The second director added IIMs will jointly study the aspects of the matter.

top news
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In