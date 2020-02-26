‘Highest functionary must reach out to victims of violence’: Delhi High Court

india

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 15:30 IST

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said this is the time for authorities to reach out and show that there is security is for everyone in the national capital

“Highest constitutional functionary move in Z+ security. This is the time to reach out and show that this security is for everyone,” Justice D S Muralidhar said in the matter on Al Hind hospital moved by Suroor Mander.

When the court then sought to know whether people have been rendered homeless, Mander said that there has been arson and many people have left their houses in fear.

Also Watch | Delhi violence | ‘Unfortunate that centre is not paying attention’: Ghulam Nabi Azad

The court said that every victim should be attended by the “highest functionary” so that they are assured of their safety.

“Keep aside your political differences and make your highest functionary to visit the victims,” the judge said without naming the “highest functionary”.

The court says that a personal meeting should be arranged with the victims to show that they are safe and assure them.

Mander informed the court that treatment has been given to the patients pursuant the court’s earlier order of shifting patients to the GTB hospital. But all of them could not be shifted to GTB since it was full but some have been taken to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and RML Hospital.

The judge said the court appreciates the work and effort of the Delhi Police for acting promptly after the Tuesday midnight order.

While the death toll in the violence in Northeast Delhi is now pegged at 20, Mander told the court the toll could be somewhere between 20 to 35.

The petitioner’s lawyer Rahul Mehra told the court that the mechanism of handing over the bodies to the families has still not been worked out.

The court also directed the director of Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) to provide sufficient number of qualified professionals to treat riot victims suffering from trauma.

When Mehra told the court that the victims displaced by the riots, can be accommodated in the night shelters and community centres having basic facilities like food, medicines, blankets and sanitation with clean drinking water, it said additional night shelters where required.