Indians likely to be major beneficiaries as Canada seeks to attract tech talent

Canada is introducing a new programme next month to attract tech talent to the country, including H1B visa holders in the United States (US). Indian techies, who accounted for nearly 75% of the H1B visas granted in 2020 and 2021, are expected to be major beneficiaries of the programme. Canadian immigration, refugees and citizenship minister Sean Fraser. (Twitter)

“With Canada’s first-ever immigration Tech Talent Strategy, we’re targeting newcomers that can help enshrine Canada as a world leader in a variety of emerging technologies,” an Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada statement quoted minister Sean Fraser as saying on Tuesday.

Fraser earlier announced a slew of targeted measures while launching the country’s first-ever Tech Talent Strategy at the Collision Conference, a tech industry event, in Toronto on Tuesday.

An open work permit stream for H-1B specialty occupation visa holders in the US will be created for them to apply for Canadian work permits, and study or seek work options for their accompanying family members. The new work permits will be available on July 16 with a duration of three years. Spouses and dependents of those securing these permits will also be eligible to apply for a temporary resident visa, with a work or study permit, as needed.

The special measure will be in place for one year or until Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada receives 10,000 applications. Fraser said this was being initiated even as there is a “public narrative around layoffs” in the US, particularly in the tech sector.

Canada will also soon have open work permits for up to five years for highly skilled workers in select in-demand occupations, and for a similar duration for those employed by companies identified by the government as contributing to the country’s innovation goals.

Fraser said Canada will also seek to attract “digital nomads”. That will allow those working for foreign employers to live and work in Canada for six months. “Should they receive a job offer while they’re here, we’re going to allow them to continue to stay at work in Canada.”

