Canada stops passenger flights from India amid rising Covid-19 cases

Amid a record surge in daily Covid-19 infections in India, Canada has prohibited all commercial and private passenger flights from the country for 30 days starting Thursday night.

The move was precipitated by increasing pressure on the government to act after several cases of the B1617 double mutant originating in India were reported in Canada. There were demands from provincial governments to ban these flights at the earliest.

Canada informed New Delhi of the decision prior to making the announcement.

Flights from Pakistan have also been banned.

Transport Canada issued a notice to airmen to “suspend all commercial and private passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days, effective 23:30 EDT April 22, 2021.”

Passengers from India, who arrive through a third country, will have to provide a pre-departure negative coronavirus test result from the last port before continuing their journey.

“These measures will help manage the elevated risk of imported cases of COVID-19 and variants of concern into Canada during a time of increasing pressure on our health care system,” said a statement released by Transport Canada, the ministry responsible for aviation.

The Canadian announcement came hours after the UAE said it will stop all flights from India for 10 days starting Sunday due to the rising Covid-19 cases in India. The UK, France, Hong Kong, the US, Singapore, and New Zealand have also announced similar measures.

Canada’s health minister Patty Hadju said, “Throughout this pandemic, we have adapted our response to emerging science with one goal in mind: protecting Canadians. This is what we are doing again today. We have established some of the strongest border measures in the world, to test, screen, and quarantine incoming travellers.”

Earlier, during the course of briefing linked to this announcement, she pointed out that while passengers from India accounted for about 20% of those traveling into Canada, they comprise nearly 50% of positive tests on arrival.

Till now, Canada has had a system wherein passengers flying in have to have a negative RT-PCR test prior to departure and are tested again on arrival and have to quarantine in a designated hotel till the results of tests are available. They also have to self-isolate for two weeks from the time of arrival.

Bill Blair, the minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, said, “These new measures complement those we already have in place and will play a critical role in controlling COVID-19 and variants of concern.”