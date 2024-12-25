Canadian colleges under ED's scanner for illegally trafficking Indians into US

The Enforcement Directorate has launched a probe against some Indian individuals, entities and Canadian colleges for trafficking Indians into the United States via the Canadian border. The investigation is linked to the death of a four-member Indian family, hailing from the Dingucha village in Gujarat, who died of extreme cold while trying to cross the Canada-US border illegally in 2022. Enforcement Directorate suspects there are 262 such colleges in Canada. (Representational photo)

The agency said in a press statement that it conducted searches at 8 locations in Mumbai, Nagpur, Gandhinagar and Vadodara as part of the ongoing probe against a man named Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel, who allegedly conspired to send the victims to the USA through Canada via illegal channels.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Ahmedabad Zonal Office has conducted search operations on 10.12.2024 and 19.12.2024, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at 8 locations in Mumbai, Nagpur, Gandhinagar and Vadodara as part of the ongoing probe in the case of Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel and others (Dingucha case) for hatching a well-planned conspiracy, to send the victims/persons to USA through Canada via illegal channel thereby committing the offence of human trafficking," it said in the statement.

The agency said Patel and others had conspired to send Indians to the US via Canada on the pretext of taking admissions in Canadian colleges.

The agency revealed the racket's modus operandi. It said such people are granted Canadian student visas. Once they reach the country, they cross the US-Canada border instead of joining colleges. Later, fees received by colleges based in Canada are remitted to the individuals' accounts.

It said Indians were "lured" into the racket and charged between ₹55 and ₹60 lakh per person.

"ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by DCB, Crime Branch, Ahmedabad City, Gujarat against Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel and others after a family of 04 Indian nationals of Dingucha village, Gujarat was found dead on Canada-US Border 19.01.2022. All the accused, in conspiracy with each other, lured the innocent Indian nationals by charging them huge amounts of Rs. 55 to 60 Lakh per person, for causing them to illegally enter the USA through Canada," it said in the statement.

It was found, the ED said, that two “entities” – one based in Mumbai and the other in Nagpur – entered into an "agreement" for admission of Indians in universities based in foreign countries on a commission basis.

"It is gathered that 02 entities based in Mumbai and Nagpur have entered into an agreement for admission of students to universities based in foreign countries on a commission basis with an entity, which was contacted by a desirous student for immigrating to the USA illegally," ED said.

The agency said the latest searches found that about 25,000 students are being referred by one entity and more than 10,000 students by the other to various colleges based outside India every year.

"It is further revealed that around 112 colleges based in Canada have entered into an agreement with one entity and more than 150 with another entity. Their involvement in the instant case is under investigation," the ED added.

With inputs from PTI