‘Appalled’: Canadian envoy condemns celebration of Indira Gandhi's assassination in Brampton

Canadian High Commissioner in India Cameron MacKay on Thursday condemned the reports of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination celebration in Canada's Brampton city, saying that there is “no place for hate or glorification of violence in Canada”.

Parade float depicting Indira Gandhi's assassination in Canada.

“I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities,” Cameron MacKay tweeted.

A purported video circulating on social media shows a parade float depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi. According to reports, the parade was allegedly organised by Khalistani supporters on June 4 - just days before the upcoming 39th anniversary of ‘Operation Blue Star’ on June 6.

In the video, several figures depicting the late PM and her killers - who were the members of her security - can be seen displayed. The parade also has a sign saying the assassination was “Revenge for Attack on Shri Darbar Sahib” - referring to the storming of the Golden Temple by Indian troops in 1984.

Meanwhile, India also formally expressed its displeasure to the Canadian government on Wednesday over the incident. India’s High Commission in Ottawa sent a formal note to Global Affairs Canada (GAC), describing the occurrence as “not acceptable”. “You cannot exceed freedom of expression like this, glorifying the assassination of the leader of a democratic nation,” a senior official said.

