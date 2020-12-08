e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Canara Bank shares zoom nearly 8 per cent

Canara Bank shares zoom nearly 8 per cent

The lender on Monday said it has set a floor price of Rs 103.50 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 12:00 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
The stock jumped 7.52 per cent to Rs 126.40 at the BSE.
The stock jumped 7.52 per cent to Rs 126.40 at the BSE.(Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)
         

Shares of Canara Bank on Tuesday gained nearly 8 per cent after the firm set the floor price for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore.

The stock jumped 7.52 per cent to Rs 126.40 at the BSE.

On the NSE, it zoomed 7.70 per cent to Rs 126.45.

The lender on Monday said it has set a floor price of Rs 103.50 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore.

The bank had received shareholders’ nod in its annual general meeting, held in August, for raising the funds.

The sub-committee of the board, at its meeting held on December 7, authorised the opening of the QIP issue and approved the floor price of Rs 103.50 per equity share, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

“A meeting of the sub-committee of the board-Capital Planning Process of board of directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, to consider and determine the issue price for the equity shares as well as the number of shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the QIP,” the bank said.

tags
top news
Bharat Bandh: AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest; Delhi Police deny claim
Bharat Bandh: AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest; Delhi Police deny claim
Farmers block Delhi-Meerut expressway, allow emergency vehicles to pass
Farmers block Delhi-Meerut expressway, allow emergency vehicles to pass
Indian-origin Hari Shukla, 87, among first to get UK Covid-19 vaccine today
Indian-origin Hari Shukla, 87, among first to get UK Covid-19 vaccine today
LIVE: Punjab farmers protesting farm laws in Mohali, block Chandigarh highway
LIVE: Punjab farmers protesting farm laws in Mohali, block Chandigarh highway
Over 9.4 million taxpayers required to fill just four GST returns annually from January 1
Over 9.4 million taxpayers required to fill just four GST returns annually from January 1
Diego Maradona museum in India, golden ‘hand of God’ statue star attraction
Diego Maradona museum in India, golden ‘hand of God’ statue star attraction
Kangana Ranaut tweets on Bharat Bandh, shares video against protests
Kangana Ranaut tweets on Bharat Bandh, shares video against protests
Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, several detained
Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, several detained
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In