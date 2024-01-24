close_game
close_game
News / India News / Cannot imagine INDIA bloc without Mamata ji: Cong's olive branch to TMC: ‘Speedbreaker comes…’

Cannot imagine INDIA bloc without Mamata ji: Cong's olive branch to TMC: ‘Speedbreaker comes…’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 24, 2024 01:48 PM IST

Congress said seat-sharing talks with Trinamool, Mamata Banerjee are on and some middle ground will be reached.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said the INDIA bloc can't be imagined with Mamata Banerjee. On being asked to comment on Mamata's announcement that Trinamool will go solo in the 2024 election, Jairam Ramesh said, "You have not read her full statement. Her full statement is she wants to defeat the BJP and for that she won't take a step back. With this though, we (Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra) are entering West Bengal. When we are on a long journey, speed breaker comes, red light comes," the Congress leader said.

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday delivered a huge blow to the INDIA bloc announcing that Trinamool will fight the 2024 election alone.
Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday delivered a huge blow to the INDIA bloc announcing that Trinamool will fight the 2024 election alone.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On