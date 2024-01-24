Cannot imagine INDIA bloc without Mamata ji: Cong's olive branch to TMC: ‘Speedbreaker comes…’

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said the INDIA bloc can't be imagined with Mamata Banerjee. On being asked to comment on Mamata's announcement that Trinamool will go solo in the 2024 election, Jairam Ramesh said, "You have not read her full statement. Her full statement is she wants to defeat the BJP and for that she won't take a step back. With this though, we (Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra) are entering West Bengal. When we are on a long journey, speed breaker comes, red light comes," the Congress leader said.

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday delivered a huge blow to the INDIA bloc announcing that Trinamool will fight the 2024 election alone.