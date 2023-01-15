‘Can’t hurt sentiments': DMK MP Kanimozhi advises respecting Tamils

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said that people shouldn't hurt sentiments of Tamilians by enforcing a different name for their state and any President's representative should realise this. She was referring to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's assembly address and his suggestion to use ‘Tamizhagam’ for the state's name. The DMK MP also condemned the party leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy's derogatory remarks towards Governor Ravi.

“We don't encourage anybody talking about people disrespectfully. But people can't hurt sentiments of Tamils by trying to rename or telling us what to call our own state. Any rep of President should realise this,” Kanimozhi said during her visit to Chennai to attend Pongal celebrations.

On January 9, the Governor Ravi skipped key portions of the inaugural speech in the state assembly and walked out when chief minister MK Stalin moved a resolution against the deviation from the speech drafted by the government. He also suggested the Dravidian party to use “Thamizhagam” for the state instead of Tamil Nadu.

The DMK MP further suggested that one should respect sentiments of people while in the state. “When you are in a state, you have to respect the sentiments of the people there and learn to respect that. If you want to hurt us, you are creating a difference of opinion,” she said.

On the state assembly's official “agony” and a letter to President Droupadi Murmu by DMK delegation, Kanimozhi said, “Some MPs and floor leader TR Baalu represented the party and of course, we expect action to be taken.”

Earlier, DMK leader Krishnamoorthy stirred a controversy after “assault” remarks agains Governor Ravi. "If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his assembly speech, don't I have the right to assault him? If you (governor) don't read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we'll send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," he said. DMK, however, temporarily suspended Krishnamoorthy on Saturday.

