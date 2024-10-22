JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal reacts to Kalyan Banerjee's outburst: ‘Can’t imagine…'

Reacting to the scuffle during the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf Bill, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who heads the crucial panel, said on Tuesday that he never imagined such an incident could ever take place. He also criticised Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee's behaviour. TMC's Kalyan Banerjee was on Tuesday suspended from the parliamentary committee after he smashed a glass bottle, hurting his thumb and index finger in the process.(PTI)

"In my 40 years of parliamentary life, during which I have been chairman of several committees... We may have differences but what has happened today, we cannot even imagine such an incident taking place," he said.

Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for one session of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 after he reportedly smashed a glass bottle during a heated exchange with BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

Pal described the scuffle as a big incident.

"I have apprised Speaker Om Birla about the incident. It was a big incident and for the first time, we had to adjourn the meeting out of compulsion. Two delegations from Odisha which included senior lawyers, and former judges were present, what message has gone to the country and his (TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee) party should also think about the behaviour of its members. There is no place for violence in democracy... They are accusing me of hiding their crimes. I give everyone a chance to speak. I never stop anyone in the meeting... If MPs say they have a problem with me and complain that I don't let them speak, then I am ready to resign from this committee," he said.

Banerjee was suspended for one day under rule 347 by a division of vote of 9-7.

Banerjee also threw the broken bottle towards Jagdambika Pal, reported ANI.

The agency said Banerjee wanted to speak out of turn. An argument ensued after the BJP MP objected to his interruptions.

Banerjee has received four stitches in his hand.

The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to bring significant reforms, including digitization of records, stricter audits, increased transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied waqf properties.

With inputs from ANI