Captain Geetika Koul 1st woman medical officer to be deployed at Siachen

Captain Geetika Koul of the Snow Leopard Brigade has etched her name in history by becoming the first woman medical officer of the Indian Army to be deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen. This milestone comes after Captain Koul successfully completed rigorous induction training at the prestigious Siachen Battle School. Captain Geetika Koul along with Indian Army soldiers in Siachen.

The induction training, considered a formidable test of physical and mental endurance, covers various aspects such as high-altitude acclimatization, survival techniques, and specialized medical procedures crucial for operating in the harsh conditions.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"Captain Geetika Koul from the Snow Leopard Brigade becomes the first Woman Medical officer of the Indian Army to be deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen after successfully completing the induction training at Siachen Battle School," Fire and Fury Corps of Indian Army said in a social media post.

Siachen, located in the northern part of the Himalayas, is not only known for its strategic significance but also for its unforgiving climate and challenging terrain. The deployment of Captain Geetika Koul as the first woman medical officer to this extreme battlefield marks a significant step forward in gender inclusion within the Indian Army.

In October, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) commissioned a new base transceiver station (BTS) in Siachen glacier to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet.

"Siachen Warriors in collaboration with BSNL established first ever BSNL BTS at forward posts of the highest battlefield on 6 October to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet," the Fire and Fury Corps announced on X.

Troops will now get connected to their families from their high altitude posts, while performing duties in the coldest and highest battlefield.