Car hits 3 bursting firecrackers on Noida road. 8-yr-old girl among injured: Cop

NOIDA: A car ran over three persons, including an eight-year-old girl, who were bursting firecrackers on the road outside their apartment block on Diwali on Sunday evening, the Noida police said on Monday. The car drove through fire and smoke moments after the firecracker was lit up. (Videograb)

Four police teams have been formed to track down the car that ran over the three persons moments after they lit up a flowerpot or anar. There was a loud thud followed by cries of shock as the car hit the three victims.

The incident was also captured on a mobile phone video of a resident who was recording the fireworks, police said. HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video clip.

Noida additional deputy commissioner of police (Addl DCP) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said the incident took place in front of Eldeco Aamantran Society’s gate number 2 in Sector 119.

The injured have been identified as Vijay Pal Singh, 72, his son-in-law Saurabh Singh, 42, and an eight-year-old girl.

Kamesh Kumar, whose daughter was injured in the accident said he and his family had stepped out after offering prayers to burst firecrackers and go to a nearby restaurant for dinner with Saurabh Singh, a family friend.

“When we were standing near the spot, we heard a loud sound. Initially, we suspected that it was a firecracker sound, but I spotted Saurabh lying on the road. When I rushed to help him, I came to know that my daughter was also hit by the speeding car.”

“The car driver dragged Vijay for a few metres, and he sustained multiple injuries. My daughter sustained injuries on her neck, head, lips and back,” said Kamesh Kumar.

Kumar said more people would have been hurt if the car swerved to the right.

The car drove away before people could react. Kumar added that the car drove towards Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) expressway after the incident

Manish Khattar, a resident of Eldeco Aamantran said the car had been in the area for some time and was spotted three-four times. “It was captured on the society’s CCTV cameras but the registration number of the car was unclear.”

Addl DCP Avasthy said four teams have been formed to catch the driver.

“As police received information on the emergency helpline number, a team of Sector 113 police rushed to the spot and registered a case against the unidentified accused car driver

Sector 113 station house officer, Sarvesh Singh speculated that the driver hit the three persons because they were bursting firecrackers.

But the police registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, provisions that are invoked in case of road accidents.