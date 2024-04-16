Car hits a biker, travels 18km with body on roof in Andhra Pradesh

A 35-year-old man was killed after a car, being driven at a high speed rammed into his two-wheeler and travelled for 18 kilometre with his body on the car’s roof in Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night, police said. HT Image

The incident took place at Y Kothpalli village of Atmakur block on Kalyanadurgam-Anantapur National Highway (NH-544D) at around 10.30 pm, they said. The deceased was identified as Jinne Yerriswamy, a tractor mechanic and a resident of Kuderu block’s Cholasamundram village.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Atmakur sub-inspector of police Muneer Ahmed said Yerriswamy was returning from his village on his scooty, when a car coming from Bengaluru rammed into it at a high speed.

“The impact of the collision was so intense that the body of Yerriswamy flung in the air and fell on the top of the car. The driver of the car apparently panicked and drove away from the spot hurriedly, thinking the collision would go unnoticed. In the process, he did not realise that the body of the accident victim was lying on the roof of his vehicle,” the SI said.

After the car travelled for about 18 km and reached Hanimireddy palle village of Beluguppa block, some passers-by noticed the profusely bleeding body of Yerriswamy hanging from the roof of the car.

“They immediately stopped the car and questioned the driver. Only then did he realise that he was travelling with a dead body on his car roof. He immediately left the car and fled the spot,” Ahmed said.

A search has been launched for the absconding driver based on the details obtained from the vehicle, the officer said. “The car belongs to Bengaluru, but the driver is yet to be identified. The locals said the driver appeared to be in an inebriated condition. We have booked a case of death due to negligence and are investigating,” the SI said.

The body of the victim was shifted to Atmakur government hospital and after a post-mortem examination, it was handed over to his relatives on Monday afternoon, Ahmed added.