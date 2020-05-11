e-paper
Home / India News / Carcass of tigress found in Assam’s Kaziranga; death likely due to infighting

Carcass of tigress found in Assam’s Kaziranga; death likely due to infighting

Kaziranga, which is the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos, is home to a total of 121 Royal Bengal Tigers.

india Updated: May 11, 2020 10:52 IST
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
This is the second tiger death reported in the Assam's Kaziranga National Park this year.(HT File Photo )
         

Authorities in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park found the carcass of a female Royal Bengal Tiger inside the park on Sunday.

P Siva Kumar, the park’s director, confirmed the death and said the cause of death of the tigress was likely due to infighting. The carcass, with its skin intact, was found in the Bagori range of the park.

Forest officials and veterinarians conducted the post-mortem examination of the tigress, which had died six to seven days ago, in the afternoon.

This is the second tiger death reported in the park this year.

Last month, the carcass of an adult tiger was found near Mihibeel in the Kohora range of the park. Old age and infighting was the cause of death.

On Saturday, forest officials had found the carcass of an adult male rhino in Agaratoli range of the park with its horn missing.

Recovery of empty AK47 cartridges at the spot led forest officials to surmise that the poaching could have been done by some insurgent group in the state.

Kaziranga, which is the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos, is home to a total of 121 Royal Bengal Tigers.

Though it is peak tourist season, all national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and zoos in Assam have been closed since March 16 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
Centre asks states to cooperate with railways in running more ‘Shramik’ trains
Live: 310 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi, state tally at 7,233
Knew Sachin would go over mid-wicket: Akram’s plan that broke India’s heart
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Driving during lockdown 3.0? Here are FAQs answered
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
