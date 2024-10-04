Carcasses of 2 tuskers found in two districts of Karnataka

Carcasses of two elephants were found in two separate incidents on Thursday, forest officials said. Carcasses of two elephants were found in two separate incidents on Thursday (PTI)

B Krishna, forest officer for the Yeslur range in Hassan district, said that a female elephant of about 20-years-old succumbed to illness in the Vanaguru area under the Yeslur forest range.

He further said that the elephant had been standing in the same spot for an extended period without eating, showing visible signs of distress. “The elephant was found on a private land in Vanaguru. We had been monitoring the situation and officials, along with a veterinary doctor, arrived at the scene around 8 am to provide treatment. However, it was discovered that the elephant had already died due to a suspected heart attack before any medical intervention could be carried out,” he stated.

The official said that the carcass was buried on-site, and an autopsy was conducted. “We are currently waiting for the autopsy report,” Krishna added.

In a separate incident, a male elephant, aged about 25 to 30 years, died in Hospur village, in the Omkara zone of the Bandipur Wildlife Sanctuary.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the elephant might have fallen into a trench designed to be elephant-proof, which was dug by the department. However, range forest officer B Satish Kumar said that a thorough examination by a veterinary doctor will determine the cause of death.

“We have launched an investigation and are waiting for the autopsy report,” RFO Satish Kumar noted.