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Cardiorespiratory collapse, large blood clot in lungs: Findings in Prateek Yadav's post-mortem report

Findings suggest that Mulayam Singh's stepson, who died early Wednesday, was suffering from a critical pulmonary thromboembolic condition at time of death.

Published on: May 14, 2026 08:21 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The post-mortem examination conducted on Prateek Yadav’s body found that he suffered a “cardiorespiratory collapse due to massive pulmonary thromboembolism,” indicating that a large blood clot had severely obstructed blood flow in the lungs and triggered sudden failure of the heart and respiratory system, according to the autopsy report accessed by HT.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav pays last respect to the mortal remains of his stepbrother Prateek Yadav, who died at the age of 38 after suddenly falling ill on Wednesday(@samajwadiparty)

The findings suggest that Yadav was suffering from a critical pulmonary thromboembolic condition at the time of death. In medical terms, pulmonary thromboembolism occurs when blood clots travel through the bloodstream and become lodged in the arteries of the lungs, blocking circulation and oxygen exchange. Doctors describe the condition as potentially fatal, particularly when the clot burden is extensive and causes abrupt collapse.

Medical experts said such clots commonly originate in the deep veins of the legs or lower body before moving to the lungs. In severe cases, patients can experience sudden breathlessness, chest pain, dizziness, collapse and cardiac arrest within minutes.

The post-mortem report stated that the entire heart, along with pulmonary thromboembolic material, was preserved in formalin for detailed histopathological examination. The laboratory analysis is expected to determine the exact nature, age and origin of the clot material and assess associated pathological changes in the cardiovascular system.

 
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