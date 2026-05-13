Prateek Yadav postmortem reveals he died due to blood clot in lungs

Prateek Yadav, stepson of late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, died due to “cardiorespiratory collapse” caused by “massive pulmonary thromboembolism”, according to details from his postmortem report. Prateek Yadav died at Lucknow's Civil Hospital on Wednesday morning. (File Image)

The 38-year-old died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning after his health suddenly deteriorated at his residence.

The postmortem report stated: “Cardiorespiratory collapse due to massive pulmonary thromboembolism.” It further noted that the entire heart and pulmonary thromboembolic material had been preserved in formalin for histopathological examination, while viscera had been preserved for chemical analysis.

The report also mentioned that all injuries found on the body were “antemortem”, meaning they occurred before death.

Pulmonary thromboembolism is a serious medical condition caused by blood clots blocking arteries in the lungs, which can severely affect breathing and blood circulation.

According to Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta, authorities received information about Prateek’s deteriorating condition around 5 am, following which a medical team rushed to his residence.

“When the doctors reached there, his condition appeared critical. He was brought to the hospital, and despite all efforts by the medical team, he was declared dead at 5.55 am,” Gupta said.

Hospital sources said Prateek was brought to the Civil Hospital at around 5.30 am. Officials had earlier said the exact cause of death would be determined after the postmortem examination.

Who was Prateek Yadav? Prateek Yadav was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife, Sadhna Gupta, and the stepbrother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Despite belonging to one of Uttar Pradesh’s most influential political families, he stayed largely away from active politics and focused on business and fitness ventures.

Educated at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, Prateek was associated with the real estate and fitness sectors. He owned a gym in Lucknow named “Iron Core Fit” and was also involved in animal welfare through his organisation “Jeev Ashray”, which worked for stray dogs.

Earlier this year, Prateek had also drawn attention after publicly speaking about marital issues with Aparna Yadav through social media posts in which he alleged strain in family relationships and said he intended to seek a divorce.