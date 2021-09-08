Case against man who died in pothole mishap

Adding insult to injury, the Bengaluru police on Tuesday registered a case of negligent driving against the 65-year-old differently-abled man who died after he fell from his scooter over a badly-dug up road in Kamakshipalya traffic police station limits on Monday night.

“(A) case has been registered, post mortem has been done and body has been shifted. An FIR has been filed under 304 (A) and 279,” said one official from Kamakshipalya traffic police station, requesting not to be named.

The case has been filed under 304 (A) or causing death by negligence against some officials of civic agencies and Section 279 or rash driving has been lodged against the deceased, Kurshid Ahmed.

“It happened around 8.30-8.45 pm at night when it was raining in Vishweshwaraiah layout,” said the official cited above.

While the police maintain that the deceased came on the wrong side of the road and was not wearing a helmet, few say that the road was dug up poorly on both sides of the road. Ironically, the incident took place in Sir M Vishweshwaraiah layout, named after one of India’s most renowned civil engineers, whose creations like Krishnaraja Sagara Dam constructed nearly a century ago stands to this day without a single problem.

The pothole was filled with water as Bengaluru continues to receive heavy rains that exacerbated its infrastructure weaknesses which continues to claim more lives and adds to the challenges of the city’s over 12 million residents and 9.4 million vehicles.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), however, has skirted responsibility stating that the locality comes under the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

“There is one incident that has come to our attention. It is a layout that comes under the BDA (Bengaluru Development Authority) and the incident took place on the road there. This should have definitely not happened,” Gaurav Gupta, the chief commissioner of the BBMP said on Tuesday.

The BDA commissioner and chairman could not be reached for comment.