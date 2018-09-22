Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 22, 2018
Case filed against Facebook user for posting morphed photo of PM Modi

The cyber cell of Indore police is ascertaining who is the person behind this Facebook profile.

india Updated: Sep 22, 2018 08:43 IST
Indore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks out before a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT File Photo)

A case has been registered against a Facebook user by Indore police in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly posting a morphed picture of Prime Minister.

Palasia Police Station in-charge Ajit Singh Bais said on Friday that an FIR has been registered under IPC section 505 (2) (public mischief) and sections of the Information Technology Act on the complaint of local BJP leader Shankar Lalwani.

The morphed photograph was shared by a Facebook user whose profile name is `Balmukund Singh Gautam’, the officer said.

Cyber Cell of the police is ascertaining who is the person behind this Facebook profile, he said.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 08:43 IST

