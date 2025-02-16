Case lodged against former TDP MLA for ‘abusing’ BJP leader

The Cyberabad police in Hyderabad on Saturday registered a case against Telugu Desam Party leader and former Andhra Pradesh MLA J C Prabhakar Reddy for allegedly abusing actress-turned-Bharatiya Janata Party leader Madhavi Latha using foul words, people familiar with the development said. Madhavi Latha filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police of Cyberabad on January 21, alleging that Prabhakar Reddy’s followers were making threatening phone calls to her and posting abusive comments against her on social media. (Representational image)

Madhavi Latha filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police of Cyberabad on January 21, alleging that Prabhakar Reddy’s followers were making threatening phone calls to her and posting abusive comments against her on social media.

She urged the police to take action against Prabhakar Reddy, who is presently chairman of Tadipatri municipality in Anantapur district. “The police booked a case of cybercrime under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act,” a police official said.

The dispute between Madhavi Latha and Prabhakar Reddy arose when the TDP leader organized a special event for women at JC Park in Tadipatri on the occasion of New Year Day eve on December 31. Madhavi Latha found fault with the event in a video released to the media, stating that it was not a safe place for women, as heinous activities were taking place there in the name of the New Year party.

Reacting to these comments, Prabhakar Reddy lashed out at the BJP leader in a press conference and accused Madhavi Latha of insulting women who took part in the event.

In the process, he made some objectionable comments against Madhavi Latha and wondered how the BJP was entertaining such leaders.

As the issue escalated into a major row between the TDP and the BJP in Anantapur district, Prabhakar Reddy tendered an apology, admitting that he spoke in anger and acknowledging that his remarks were inappropriate.

But Madhavi Latha lodged a complaint against Prabhakar Reddy with the Movie Artists Association and the National Commission for Women. On January 21, she moved the Cyberabad police with a fresh complaint demanding action against the TDP leader.