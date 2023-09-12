News / India News / Case registered against Congress minister Sudhakar

Case registered against Congress minister Sudhakar

Sep 12, 2023 01:20 AM IST

A case has been registered under a section of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and section 421 (fraud) of the Indian Penal Code

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against Congress minister and Hiryur MLA D Sudhakar for allegedly trespassing and evicting a family over a property dispute in Yelahanka.

A case has been registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and section 421 of the Indian Penal Code (fraud), said police.

The FIR registered identifies Seven Hills Developers and Traders as accused no 1 and Sudhakar as accused no 2. There are two more accused - Srinivas and Bhagyamma. Sudhakar, who is the secretary of Seven Hills Developers and Traders Company, has been accused of fraudulently acquiring Survey No. 108/1 land in Yelahanka, which allegedly belongs to the complainant, according to the complaint.

“They have accused him of using a JCB machine to evict a woman and her family and causing damage to the house,” a senior officer quoted from the complaint.

Although the land dispute is pending in court, the minister and associates are accused of resorting to harassment as a means of intimidation.

The case came a day after Sudhakar’s son, Suhas, filed a police complaint, accusing 11 people of trespassing on the said property.

The minister denied the allegations, saying: “The accusations against me are false. For all the land we own, we have all the documents. The transaction is more than nine years old. The case is moving as per the law. We will go by the law too.”

