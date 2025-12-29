Case registered over reel showing country-made bomb explosion in Kannur

A case has been registered after a social media account supporting Left parties posted a video purportedly showing the explosion of a country-made bomb in Kannur, Kerala, police said on Monday. The case has been registered under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause a riot.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

Kannur Cyber Police registered the case on Sunday following a report submitted by the Special Branch, Intelligence Wing of the Kerala Police to the Kannur Commissioner.

As per the FIR, a reel was posted on the Instagram account named ‘Red Army Kannur’ showing visuals of a country bomb explosion. The FIR said CPI(M) and Muslim League activists later posted comments on the reel, threatening each other, which amounted to an attempt to incite riots.

Also read: Instagram's new update to improve content discovery: Users can now add only five hashtags per post | India News

Kannur Cyber Police said the reel surfaced after incidents of violence between UDF and LDF activists at various parts of the district following the local body election results. Police said they would approach Meta to obtain details of those handling the ‘Red Army Kannur’ account and to verify whether such an explosion had actually taken place.

Also read: IAS Tina Dabi’s Instagram filled with ‘Reel star’ comments after students claim they were detained | Trending

The case has been registered under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause a riot.