Caste equations may trump Hindutva plank in coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: It took a while before Poojary (first name withheld) eased into the conversation. What started with fiery statements on Siddaramaiah being an ‘incapable’ leader and PFI’s ‘terrorism’, eventually came down to factors that win an election in coastal Karnataka. While tying knots on the fingers with his saffron shawl, and after a long pause, the BJP leader says: “If the election is fought on Hindutva, we will win. If not, identity changes from ‘Hindu’ to ‘Billavas’, ‘Bunts’ and ‘Mughaveeras’ (the main communities in coastal Karnataka).”

In 2018, the Hindutva wave resulted in the BJP winning 17 out of the 19 seats in the coastal districts. (ANI)

Over the years the Hindutva sway has created a perception that communal politics determines the electoral results in coastal Karnataka. To be sure, in 2018, the Hindutva wave resulted in the BJP winning 17 out of the 19 seats in the coastal district. Two months before the Assembly polls in 2018, the BJP launched a four-day rally — Jana Suraksha Yatre — deeming the then Congress government led by Siddaramaiah “anti-Hindu” and highlighting the cause of “protecting Hindutva workers”.

The Jana Suraksha Yatre was focused on highlighting the deaths of 23 alleged Hindutva workers and was strategically held in coastal Karnataka. The campaign was the main reason for the wave against the Congress. Even though a BJP leader – Praveen Nettaru – was murdered in July 2022, the BJP is unable to create a similar campaign to unite ‘Hindu votes’.

According to leaders such as Poojary, in such a situation, caste is going to be a major factor in this election.

The politics over caste in the region began as early as last year.

During the 2022 Republic Day parade, the central government’s rejection of the Kerala government’s tableau of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru from the parade in New Delhi led to protests in Mangaluru. For the Billava community in coastal Karnataka, Sree Narayana Guru is revered spiritual figure. Veteran Congressman B Janardhana Poojari led a massive rally on January 26 and a decorated tableau was part of the procession.

Sensing unrest brewing within the Billava community -- which according to political scientist Valerian Rodrigues constitutes around 18% of the population in the region -- the BJP announced several plans to appease the community. The state government approved the long-pending demand of the Billava community by setting up a Sri Narayana Guru Development Corporation on February 20 this year. The government withdrew cases against Hindutva activists from the community and promised official language status to Tulu, the language of Billavas.

Despite these efforts, the Billava community is not entirely convinced. Sri Narayana Guru Vichara Vedike (SNGV) state president Sathyajith Surathkal, a body representing the community, said there is no mention of money to be given to the corporation for welfare of the community. “The Billava community, comprising 26 sub-castes, has been fighting in a united manner for the corporation in the last few years. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had failed to announce the same while presenting the budget,” he said.

Surathkal is also the state secretary of BJP’s Backward Classes Morcha.

“The Billava community is going to be an important factor. Over the years, the community has organised itself well by strengthening its Garudi (community centres) culture. Over the years, even though the youngsters from the community have moved towards the BJP and remain as a strong vote bank, there is a considerable section of the community that is undecided as of now,” said Valerian Rodrigues.

He added that several leaders in the Billava community came up during the Congress era and they still remain loyal to the grand old party. “The coastal vote bank is very polarised, which means the Muslims will support the Congress and they constitute around 20% of the population. So, any amount of Billava votes moving to Congress would affect the BJP. In 2018, several Billava leaders remained neutral but it may not be the case this year,“ he added.

According to political observers, the Hindu vote bank in the region consists mainly of Billlvas, Bunts, Mogaveera and Gowdas. Bunts and Mogaveeras have voted for the BJP in the last two decades. The Mogaveera community (3-4%), which has seen conflict with the Muslims in the communal riots in the region, has stayed away from the Congress.

The Bunt community, which constitutes around 12-14% of the population, has over the years supported the BJP, but there is disgruntlement within the community.

An office-bearer of the Bantavara Yane Nadavara Matru Sangha (Bunts’ association) said that the community is not happy with the government showering the Billavas with perks. “There is heartburn within the community over the neglect we have faced. It may show on the ballot or not. Our association has a policy of not interfering politically, but some of the sister organisations are holding meetings regarding the elections and may take a decision,” he said.

The Bunt leader, however, said that even though the community may have differences with the local leader, “there is immense respect for Narendra Modi as a leader.”

Kokkarne Surendranath Shetty, former head of the political science department at Mangaluru University, said that caste is going to be more crucial than Hindutva in the upcoming elections. “The fact that the BJP has not managed to create an environment of crisis as they did in 2018, caste becomes all important. The ticket distribution is a good example. Let’s take the example of Udupi, the sitting MLA (Raghupathi Bhat) who is Brahmin has been replaced by Yashpal Suvarana, who is Mugaveera leader. Almost all seats have been allotted by both parties on caste and religious lines than ideology,” he said.

Sunil Kumar, the district-in-charge minister for Dakshina Kannada and a prominent Billava leader, said that the community will stand with the BJP. “The entire episode around the Sree Narayana Guru tableau shows that the Congress has brought a great man like him on the streets for the sake of politics. Now, we have stood by the community and we have created the corporation that has been a demand of the community for several years now. The community will see this,” he said.

