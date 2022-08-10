Cattle smuggling scam: TMC leader skips CBI summons for 10th time

Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondol skipped the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s summons in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam for the 10th time on Wednesday citing ill-health and asked for two weeks to appear before the agency.

While Mondol was at his home in Birbhum on Wednesday, his lawyers went to the CBI’s office around 160 km away in Kolkata and informed the agency he was unwell and has been advised rest. “ We are [now] exploring all options,” said a CBI official, requesting anonymity.

On Monday, Mondol underwent a health check-up in Kolkata as the agency summoned him for questioning. The agency sent him a letter again asking him to appear in its Kolkata office for questioning at 11am on Wednesday.

The CBI was likely to send him another notice and may go to his residence for questioning or take him into custody.

On Tuesday, four doctors from a government-run hospital in Birbhum were sent to his home to examine him. One of them, Chandranath Adhikary told a TV channel that Mondol was not ill to the extent that he cannot be questioned.

“I was asked to visit Mondol’s house for a check-up. I was also told that I would have to give the prescription on a white paper. He is not that ill that he would not be able to face the questioning. I prescribed 14-day rest as Mondol is an influential leader in the district,” said Adhikary.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Swapan Dasgupta said Mondol would not be able to get away for long. “It appears that the state health infrastructure is being used to shield some corrupt people. Even the Calcutta high court has passéd adverse remarks against the state-run SSKM hospital.”

TMC leader Saugata Roy said Mondol is taking the advice from legal experts and consulting doctors.

The case relates to undervalued auctioning of cattle with the help of some customs officers to allow traders to buy them at low prices and sell them in Bangladesh. Part of the sale proceeds allegedly went to some TMC leaders and government officers. CBI has arrested a body guard of Mondol in the case.