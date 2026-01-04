Caught driving drunk, autorickshaw driver threatens Hyderabad traffic police with dead snake| Video

The driver suddenly pulled out a dead snake and attempted to threaten the traffic personnel, the news agency reported.

According to officials, traffic police were conducting routine vehicle checks when they found the man driving the three-wheeler under the influence of alcohol. The vehicle was immediately taken into police custody, and the driver was asked to remove his personal belongings from the auto-rickshaw.

The unusual incident took place on Saturday within the limits of the Chandrayangutta Traffic Police Station, news agency PTI reported.

An auto-rickshaw driver allegedly threatened traffic police personnel with a dead snake after being stopped for drunken driving in Hyderabad, police said on Sunday.

Police said he demanded that no case be registered against him and insisted that his vehicle be released immediately.

A case has been registered against the driver for drunken driving and threatening police personnel. The driver later fled from the spot.

A video of the incident later surfaced on social media. In the footage, the driver could be seen holding the dead snake and walking towards a traffic policeman while repeatedly demanding the return of his vehicle.

In a separate incident, a shocking video on social media sparked outrage after it allegedly showed a traffic police officer assaulting a cab driver in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The incident was captured by a bystander and has reignited a public debate on social media.

According to the viral post, the incident occurred near the RT Nagar flyover beside a Shell petrol station in the city. The cab driver had briefly parked his vehicle for just five minutes when the officer approached and began shouting at him, the post read. The situation quickly escalated, with the officer allegedly slapping and manhandling the driver in full public view.

The video, which has been widely shared on X, shows the officer in uniform confronting the driver, who tries to defend himself. Many users online demanded swift action against the officer.

(With PTI Inputs)