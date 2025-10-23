Edit Profile
    Bengaluru traffic cop assaults cab driver in viral video, public outrage ensues. Watch

    Published on: Oct 23, 2025 3:26 PM IST
    By Yamini C S
    The video, shared on X, showed the Bengaluru traffic police officer and the taxi driver engaged in a heated argument. (X)
    A video showed a traffic police officer assaulting a cab driver in Bengaluru, which quickly went viral, igniting public outrage on social media.

    A shocking video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after it allegedly showed a traffic police officer assaulting a cab driver in Bengaluru. The incident was captured by a bystander, and has reignited a public debate on social media.

    According to the viral post, the incident occurred near the RT Nagar flyover beside a Shell petrol station in the city. The cab driver had briefly parked his vehicle for just five minutes when the officer approached and began shouting at him, the post read. The situation quickly escalated, with the officer allegedly slapping and manhandling the driver in full public view.

    Watch the video here:

    The video, which has been widely shared on X, shows the officer in uniform confronting the driver, who tries to defend himself. Many users online demanded swift action against the officer. “Remove these goons from police force,” one X user wrote.

    “The uniform is meant to command respect, not fear. When a minor parking dispute escalates to assault, it signals a systemic failure. The real issue isn't the parking spot; it's the abuse of power,” another posted.

    “What does the law say? Penalty for wrong parking - penalise the driver. But nothing short of a dismissal for physical attack when in uniform is required by @blrcitytraffic,” a resident said.

    “Cab drivers cannot be trusted, they act as if they own Bangalore roads along with goon rikshaw drivers. Please take action only after thorough investigation, or else cops will fear to take action on culprits,” shared another user.

    The incident comes close on the heels of another recent controversy in which a Bengaluru traffic policeman was caught on camera slapping a commuter. That officer was promptly suspended following widespread backlash on social media.

    • Yamini C S
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yamini C S

      Yamini CS works as a journalist for Hindustan Times, focusing on comprehensive coverage of Bengaluru's diverse and dynamic stories. With a passion for uncovering the city's cultural, social, and economic developments, her work aims to provide insightful perspectives and timely updates to the readers.Read More

